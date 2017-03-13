Happy Mondays Announce UK Greatest Hits Tour [News]
The veteran pioneers of the Madchester sound of the 1980s will be driving around the country in November and December this year. The veteran pioneers of the Madchester sound of the 1980s will be driving around the country in November and December this year, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album.
