Happy days for Happy Mondays as they announce 25 date tour
Shaun Ryder is already bringing Black Grape to Nottingham's Splendour Festival this summer, joining the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Billy Ocean and Busted at the one-day music and comedy bash in Wollaton Park but the Madchester legend will also front Happy Mondays in the city.
