Grand to grandiose: World Trade Center Hub is overblown, a lesson to think smart
From grand to grandiose: Santiago Calatrava's mammoth, over-budget World Trade Center Transportation Hub is a lesson in the need to think smart over big. For those who expected architectural greatness, not just over-the-top grandiosity, from Santiago Calatrava's $4 billion World Trade Center Transportation Hub, the outcome is deeply disappointing.
