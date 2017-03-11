Global summit inspires youngsters to showcase potential
Participating young leaders from all around the world are all-smiles for a groufie during the 2017 Global Youth Summit at the MOA Arena on March 3, 2017. / Manila Bulletin Global Peace Foundation and SM Cares recently held the Global Youth Summit 2017 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City last Friday, March 3. The event aims to engage and inspire the world's future experts and expand their networks to effectively address persistent problems of today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC