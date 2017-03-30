GCSE Level 3 rules scrapped as Early ...

GCSE Level 3 rules scrapped as Early Years Workforce Strategy is released

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Nursery World

Functional skills will be reinstated as alternatives to GCSEs in English and maths for Level 3 qualifications, the early years minister Caroline Dinenage confirmed today. The move is a response to overwhelming pressure from the early years sector, which has faced a growing recruitment crisis over the post-2014 requirement for Level 3 Early Years Educator staff to hold GCSEs above grade C in maths and English.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nursery World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb 22 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,300,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC