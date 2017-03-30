GCSE Level 3 rules scrapped as Early Years Workforce Strategy is released
Functional skills will be reinstated as alternatives to GCSEs in English and maths for Level 3 qualifications, the early years minister Caroline Dinenage confirmed today. The move is a response to overwhelming pressure from the early years sector, which has faced a growing recruitment crisis over the post-2014 requirement for Level 3 Early Years Educator staff to hold GCSEs above grade C in maths and English.
