Federation efforts to enhance the benefit of youths in Addis

The Addis Ababa youth federation says that it is undertaking efforts to enhance the benefits of unemployed youths residing in Addis Ababa city. Public Relations head with the Federation, Abebaw Tesfa told WIC that the Federation is undertaking activities to increase the economic benefits of un employed youths of Addis Ababa city through using the mobile fund allocated by the government.

