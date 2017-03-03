FCMC accepts for further evaluation A...

FCMC accepts for further evaluation AS - Kurzemes ciltslietu un m ksl ...

Financial and Capital Market Commission on March 1, 2017 has accepted for further processing application for AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un mA kslA gA s apsA"kloA anas stacija" mandatory takeover bid by SIA - Latvijas A A irnes dzA vnieku audzA"tA ju savienA ba" in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part point 1. 1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un mA kslA gA s apsA"kloA anas stacija" : SIA - Latvijas A A irnes dzA vnieku audzA"tA ju savienA ba" on the day when prospectus of the takeover bid was signed owned 368 578 shares of the Target company.

