Evidence Piles Up Showing Vaping Is Not Sparking More Youth Smoking
Vaping is not serving as a gateway to traditional smoking, and inaccurate reporting on the health effects of electronic cigarettes is hurting the chances of smokers who are trying to quit, according to a new medical research paper. Public health researchers from the University at Buffalo and the University of Michigan said evidence does not support claims from federal officials that vaping leads to cigarette smoking and is sparking a public health crisis among the youth.
