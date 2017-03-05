Elha Nympha sings 'Chandelier' in US show 'Little Big Shots'
Filipina young singer Elha Nympha being interviewed by American host Steve Harvey in "Little Big Shots" which will air Monday on Diva. Twelve-year-old Filipina singer Elha Nympha is gaining new fans ahead of her Monday's guest appearance in American hit show "Little Big Shots" via a video where she could be seen singing her own version of Sia's "Chandelier".
