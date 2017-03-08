Dystopian Fiction Is Selling Like The...

Dystopian Fiction Is Selling Like There's No Tomorrow

Gloomy classics depicting societies gone terribly wrong have shot to the top of best-seller lists like Amazon's in recent months, including George Orwell's "1984" and Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," prompting publishers to ramp up production decades after the books were first released. Others have followed close behind, such as Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World," Sinclair Lewis' "It Can't Happen Here" and Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451."

Chicago, IL

