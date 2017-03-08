Dystopian Fiction Is Selling Like There's No Tomorrow
Gloomy classics depicting societies gone terribly wrong have shot to the top of best-seller lists like Amazon's in recent months, including George Orwell's "1984" and Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," prompting publishers to ramp up production decades after the books were first released. Others have followed close behind, such as Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World," Sinclair Lewis' "It Can't Happen Here" and Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC