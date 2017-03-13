Durban stripped of 2022 Commonwealth Games

London, Mar 13: Durban was stripped of the right to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games today because the South African government couldn't provide financial guarantees, plus other commitments made when it won the bid had still not been met nearly two years later. Durban presented a revised budget and hosting proposal to the Commonwealth Games Federation at a last-ditch meeting last weekend to save Africa's first international multi-sport event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.