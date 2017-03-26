Controversial rights activist denounc...

Controversial rights activist denounces Islam

Ayaan Hirsi Ali called on those filling a Fairfield theater Wednesday night to act as a jury - searching and looking for information, reading documents and factoring in her anecdotes - as they evaluate Islam, a religion of more than a billion observers. The women's rights activist and vocal critic of Islam closed out Fairfield University 's 2016-17 Open Visions Forum season, an annual speaker series its organizers characterized as a haven for free speech before she took the stage.

