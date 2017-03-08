Cobham to Debut Super-Light 60cm Ku-band Antenna

Cobham announced during Satellite 2017 that a Ku-band version of its SAILOR 60cm antenna technology platform will be available this summer. As one of the lightest, most compact and high-performing Ku-band antennas, SAILOR 600 VSAT Ku is designed to provide more vessels with faster, flexible and predictable pay-monthly Ku-band VSAT services, the manufacturer said.

