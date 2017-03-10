Clarkson professor receives Arab-American Frontiers Fellowship
Microbial contamination and biofilm formation pose significant clinical, environmental and human health problems such as systemic infections, malfunctioning of medical devices, water and food safety. The ability to characterize, monitor and control bacterial growth and biofilm formation is central to many applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC