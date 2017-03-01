Claire McCaskill: Trump's Biggest Issue is a 'Death Struggle With the Truth'
"There is a low bar here," said McCaskill bluntly noting that Trump's sustained coherency was above most pundits' expectations. McCaskill, however, spoke approvingly of Trump's proposed ideas for paid family leave and federal infrastructure projects.
