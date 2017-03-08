Bill Picks up School Drop Outs And Makes Them Work Ready
New Zealand First's Youth Employment, Training and Education Bill, drawn from the members' bill ballot today, aims to help 90,000 school drop outs who are languishing on the unemployment benefit. "We will introduce a programme to get youth between 15-17 years of age into paid work after they become disengaged from school," says New Zealand First Social Development Spokesperson Darroch Ball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
