Big Sean, Young the Giant, Caitlyn Smith to play 2017 Springtime of Youth festival in Fayetteville
The event, set for Saturday, April 29 at the Washington County Fairgrounds, will also feature rock band Young the Giant and singer/songwriter Caitlyn Smith . The University of Arkansas' Headliners Concert Committee on Wednesday made the lineup announcement, and said more artists will soon be revealed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC