Beaming Ali Larter wears flares and striped cardigan

Earning her style stripes: Beaming Ali Larter cuts a stylish figure in figure-hugging denim flares after wrapping up busy Resident Evil promo tour Actress Ali Larter started the year promoting her latest film, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, and was joined by fellow actress Milla Jovovich for a hectic few days of promo in New York. But the 41-year-old stunner looked happy to be back at home in California on Tuesday and took to the streets for a spot of shopping in the sunshine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.