Artifacts & Fiction
This video workshop for high school American literature teachers introduces techniques for reading cultural, political, and religious artifacts and connecting them to the literature they teach. In each video program, experts in multiple disciplines do close analysis of a wide range of visual, print, and physical artifacts.
