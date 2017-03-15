APRA Award nominees more than the usu...

APRA Award nominees more than the usual suspects

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Age

It's been anything but "round up the usual suspects" for this year's songwriting prizes at the APRA Awards, even if Grammy-winning, ARIA-scooping Flume is the most nominated. While Nick Cave, a multiple ARIA and APRA winner recently shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize, is a big name among the nominations for song of the year - for the title track of his album Skeleton Key , written with Warren Ellis - around him are far less storied artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb 22 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 YouDidntBuildThat 2
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC