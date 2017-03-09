Angeles City council urges DOTr to release P2.9B funds to CIAC

The City Council here has passed a resolution requesting for the immediate transfer of the P2.9 billion funds from the Department of Transportation allotted to the Clark International Airport Corporation for the further development of Clark Airport. The resolution which was approved during Tuesday's regular Sanggunian Panlunsod session presided by Vice-Mayor Bryan Nepomuceno was sponsored by Councilor Alex Indiongco, Edu Pamintuan, Jericho Aguas, Jay Sangil and Carmelo Lazatin, Jr. and was seconded by councilors Jae Flores, Alfie Bonifacio, Joseph Ponce, Dan Lacson, and Lito Ganzon.

