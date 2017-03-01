Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey & Corey Hawkins Get Set for Six...
John Guare's unforgettable 1990 play Six Degrees of Separation is returning to the Great White Way. Emmy winner Allison Janney and Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey will headline the revival alongside Straight Outta Compton 's Corey Hawkins.
