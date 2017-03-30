Alan Burns/Strategic Solutions' Study: Adele Rules Top 40 And Hot AC
An ALAN BURNS AND ASSOCIATES/STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS RESEARCH study of 2,000 Top 40 and AC listeners has found that ADELE is by far the most popular artist with listeners of Top 40 and Hot AC. one in every four women polled in the national study of women's media and music behavior cited her as one of their three favorite artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC