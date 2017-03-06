Alamon: The power of the incumbent

Alamon: The power of the incumbent

IN THE last couple of weeks, we witnessed another political skirmish between two factions of the country's political elite. Both sponsored competing political discourses jostling for the public's attention and it seems that the incumbent was once again, better in this game of herding public opinion than the dislodged.

