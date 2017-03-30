300 gather to oppose new Waco landfill site

More than 300 neighbors who gathered in opposition to a proposed city landfill near West Highway 84 got a pledge of support from their councilman and an explanation and apology from city staff. Councilman Jim Holmes won applause at a special meeting of the West Highway 84 Neighborhood Association in stating that he will advocate for an alternative site to the one proposed on Old Lorena Road.

