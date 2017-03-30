300 gather to oppose new Waco landfill site
More than 300 neighbors who gathered in opposition to a proposed city landfill near West Highway 84 got a pledge of support from their councilman and an explanation and apology from city staff. Councilman Jim Holmes won applause at a special meeting of the West Highway 84 Neighborhood Association in stating that he will advocate for an alternative site to the one proposed on Old Lorena Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb 22
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC