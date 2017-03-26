26 fun things to see and do this week...

26 fun things to see and do this weekend in San Antonio

On "Remnants," her latest album Rimes redefine herself with a variety of singing styles, from Americana and contemporary soul to a bit of gospel and diva-style ballads and up-tempo tunes. Longtime fans of the singer, who broke out at 13 -- she's 34 now -- with the hit single "Blue," also has conquered the dance charts with a remix of her single "Long Live Love."

Chicago, IL

