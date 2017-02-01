Zingerman's in Ann Arbor One of ...

Zingerman's in Ann Arbor One of Several Michigan Sanctuary Spaces

A movement to create safe spaces for employees is just beginning, and one Ann Arbor company is voicing its support for the newly-founded and hotly-debated project, according to an MLive.com report . Zingerman's Delicatessen, Bakehouse, Creamery, Roadhouse restaurant and Cornman Farms located in Dexter are now part of the sanctuary status designation for restaurants and businesses, identified through storefront signs as employers who are providing safe spaces for their employees, devoid of harassment and discrimination from other workers or patrons.

