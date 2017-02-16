Your Daily Dose of Financial News

We had a pretty good inkling this was coming. Yahoo and Verizon are reportedly nearing a new deal, with Y! knocking something close to $300 million off of the sale price to ensure that Verizon will still go through with the purchase in spite of the major data breaches that Yahoo revealed awfully late in the game NYTimes and WSJ and Bloomberg Snap has officially set its IPO valuation at $19.5 billion to $22.2 billion by planning to offer shares at roughly $14 to $16 a pop WSJ and Bloomberg Day two on the Hill for Fed Chair Yellen was a rockier go-around, with House Republicans repeatedly pressing Yellen to admit that US economic growth was disappointing and that regulations and the Fed should bear much of the blame for it NYTimes and WSJ The CFPB's floating an idea to use "alternative data" for credit scoring purposes in order to help open up mortgages and credit for millions of Americans ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.