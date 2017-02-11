Yale relents, will rename Calhoun College for trailblazing woman
AT YALE: Family and friends of Roosevelt Thompson gathered last year for a ceremony naming the Colahou College dining hall for the Little Rock native, who's depicted in a portrait made for the room. Yale University has yielded to complaints and will change the name of its residential Calhoun College, named for former Vice President John Calhoun, a slavery advocate, to honor Grace Murray Hopper.
