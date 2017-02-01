Workforce strategy not expected until end February
It is hoped the long-awaited strategy, which was first announced as a 'key priority' 13 months ago by the former childcare minister Sam Gyimah, will help tackle the current crisis in recruitment which leaders say 'will close nurseries'. A spokeswoman for the Save Our Early Years campaign, which wants functional skills reinstated as an alternative to GCSEs for Level 3 childcare courses, said, 'We heard from the Department for Education yesterday that they are working on the Government response to the [literacy and numeracy qualification requirements] consultation, which closed in December, and that it may not be published until the end of February.'
