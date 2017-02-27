Womena s participation crucial to ensure peace, democracy: President Dr. Mulatu
President Dr. Mulatu Teshome said that active and organized participation of women is crucial to ensure sustainable peace and enrich the democratization process in the country. The president made this remark at the opening of Ethiopian Women Federation second General Assembly, which was themed "a development without the participation of women cannot be sustainable."
