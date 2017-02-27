Who's to blame for public suffering?

With the ongoing transport strike intensifying and spreading across the country yesterday, several transport workers said they called the shutdown on instructions of some top leaders of their association. The strike initially began on Sunday in 10 southern districts under Khulna division, protesting verdict that gave life sentence to a bus driver over the accident that killed noted filmmaker Tareque Masud, media personality Ashfaque Munier Mishuk and three others in 2011.

