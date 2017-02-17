White House tries to insulate Trump from Russian Federation scandal
The election of Donald Trump as president prompted a lively debate about whether the resulting alarm about civil liberties was justified. While he addressed some of the issues, Trump deflected these questions and instead lectured on what he considers to be a hostile press undermining his agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|6 hr
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC