We asked a top Democratic senator: Do Democrats need a Drudge?

Far-right outlet Breitbart News and conservative aggregator Matt Drudge played instrumental roles in helping President Donald Trump make his way through a bruising primary and ultimately defeat Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The outlets both played up narratives that were key to the messages Trump tried to drive home to voters, flooding the internet with content aimed at elevating Trump and tearing down his opponents, including Clinton.

