Wabco launches unique aerodynamic trailer solutions at TMC meeting
Wabco Holdings Inc. today launched its OptiFlow AutoTail and Tail that is predicted to deliver up to 4.3 percent fuel savings at highway speeds and reduce CO² emissions by up to 4.8 tons per trailer per year. Wabco's OptiFlow AutoTail deploys and retracts tail panels based on driving speed as determined by sensors linked to Wabco's Trailer Anti-Lock Braking Systems .
