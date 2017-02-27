Wabco launches unique aerodynamic tra...

Wabco launches unique aerodynamic trailer solutions at TMC meeting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Trucker

Wabco Holdings Inc. today launched its OptiFlow AutoTail and Tail that is predicted to deliver up to 4.3 percent fuel savings at highway speeds and reduce CO² emissions by up to 4.8 tons per trailer per year. Wabco's OptiFlow AutoTail deploys and retracts tail panels based on driving speed as determined by sensors linked to Wabco's Trailer Anti-Lock Braking Systems .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb 22 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC