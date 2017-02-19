University Town Hall focuses on resources for international community
The issues facing international students and scholars in the United States at a time of potential changes in immigration and visa regulations, along with the University's strong commitment to supporting its students, were the topics of a Penn State town hall meeting on the University Park campus Thursday evening. Nick Jones, executive vice president and provost, told students, faculty, staff and community members that the University remains firmly committed to ensuring every student, faculty member and member of staff feels safe and secure in the community.
