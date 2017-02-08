Two groups, one space
Penticton city council is faced with a tough decision in the coming month whether to grant a downtown property to a performing arts centre or to a youth centre. The South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society sought approval from council Tuesday for the rights, in principle, to 99 Nanaimo Avenue, to continue to build their case for creating the centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Jan 27
|Bigbadassmf
|9
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC