Trudeau hails CETA as 'blueprint' for...

Trudeau hails CETA as 'blueprint' for future trade deals

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the European Parliament's passing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement early today, hailing it as a potential model for future trade deals while addressing the concerns of those who opposed it. "We can't understate how important it was to get this deal right," Trudeau told members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France - the first time a sitting Canadian prime minister has addressed the legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,725 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC