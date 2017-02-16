Trudeau hails CETA as 'blueprint' for future trade deals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the European Parliament's passing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement early today, hailing it as a potential model for future trade deals while addressing the concerns of those who opposed it. "We can't understate how important it was to get this deal right," Trudeau told members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France - the first time a sitting Canadian prime minister has addressed the legislature.

