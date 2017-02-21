Thousands raised at 'Swinging Sixties' charity ball
More than 5,000 was raised for The Mayor of Arundel's Charitable Enterprises at a fundraising event held earlier this month. The sum was raised by the 2017 Arundel Mayor's Charity Ball, which was held on Friday, February 10, in support of MACE.
