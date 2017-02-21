The Real Reason Dystopian Fiction Is Roaring Back
From the "everything old is new again" files: Bygone dystopian fiction is officially back in vogue. As reported last month , Penguin Random House has seen a 9,500 percent sales increase for George Orwell's 1984 since Trump's inauguration; that was enough to propel the book to the top spot on Amazon's bestseller list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Wed
|Shoney
|2
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC