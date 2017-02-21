The Real Reason Dystopian Fiction Is ...

The Real Reason Dystopian Fiction Is Roaring Back

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Wired

From the "everything old is new again" files: Bygone dystopian fiction is officially back in vogue. As reported last month , Penguin Random House has seen a 9,500 percent sales increase for George Orwell's 1984 since Trump's inauguration; that was enough to propel the book to the top spot on Amazon's bestseller list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Wed Shoney 2
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC