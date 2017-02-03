The Delightful Imposters Proves You Should Take Bravo More Seriously
Once is a fluke, twice is a coincidence, but three times is a trend. And with Bravo's third scripted series Imposters , the network has officially proven itself to be far more than just a home for juicy housewives drama.
