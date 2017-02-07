Teenage pregnancy up
As this developed, POPCOM has expressed full support for Republic Act 10354 or Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Law in a bid to reduce cases of teenage pregnancy in the next five years. POPCOM Regional Director Eleanor M. Cura emphasized the vital role of RPRH Law in decreasing the swelling increase of cases of teenage pregnancy among 10-19 years old adolescent in Central Luzon.
