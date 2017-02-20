Tech Shuttle 'Hub System' Is Off The Table, Current System May Become Permanent Tomorrow
The hubbub surrounding a proposal to limit the number of tech shuttle stops, which have proliferated to more than 100 and whose maximum allowed number is 125 , to a system of 17 or fewer "hubs" about town, can die down completely. The Examiner reports that the still provisional Commuter Shuttle Permit Program will be reviewed at the SFMTA's Board of Directors meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, and the hub model is off the table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb 10
|Greg
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC