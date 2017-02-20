Tech Shuttle 'Hub System' Is Off The ...

Tech Shuttle 'Hub System' Is Off The Table, Current System May Become Permanent Tomorrow

The hubbub surrounding a proposal to limit the number of tech shuttle stops, which have proliferated to more than 100 and whose maximum allowed number is 125 , to a system of 17 or fewer "hubs" about town, can die down completely. The Examiner reports that the still provisional Commuter Shuttle Permit Program will be reviewed at the SFMTA's Board of Directors meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, and the hub model is off the table.

Chicago, IL

