Swing from a Chandelier: Sia to headline Dubai World Cup after-race concert
We're soon going to be swinging from a "Chandelier" in excitement, if we don't get our hands on a ticket for Sia's live gig at the Dubai World Cup next month. It's only fitting that the "Cheap Thrills" singer will perform at the world's richest horse racing event , seeing as she's rich in talent and character.
