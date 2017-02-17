Study: Boston gridlock is eighth-worst in the U.S.
Boston gridlock drained the average driver of $1,759 and cost the city $2.9 billion last year, according to a new study by a transportation analytics firm that found the Hub ranked eighth in the country for traffic misery. The INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard found drivers spent 58 peak hours in congestion in Boston in 2016, behind Los Angeles at 104, New York , San Francisco , Atlanta , Miami , Washington, D.C., and Dallas .
