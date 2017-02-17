Sia Calls Out Kanye West For Using Fur In The Yeezy Season 5 Show
Many people considered his Yeezy Season 5 collection to be Kanye West's "best yet," but one fellow star was less than impressed. Sia asked West if he would "consider going fur free" in a tweet following his show at New York Fashion Week Wednesday.
