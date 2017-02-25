Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on the "corpo...

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on the "corporate science...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Salon

During Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's recent visit to Salon's New York studios, the Rhode Island Democrat and co-author of "Captured: The Corporate Infiltration of American Democracy" discussed the distinctive and insidious quality of what he called the "corporate science denial" machine. Whitehouse, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee that will soon consider President Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, said that the origins of "alternative facts and fake news" lay in corporate efforts to push back against scientific consensus, first on the harmful effects of tobacco and then on climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb 22 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,601 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC