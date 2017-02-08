'Second Captains' takes punt on paywall for its podcasts

In a move that will be closely watched in Irish media circles, the sports podcast 'Second Captains' is to begin charging users 5 a month for a new 'World Service' edition. According to the show's editors, the subscription will help fund a variety of new ad-free shows, including a new political podcast hosted by sports pundit Ken Early and a programme presented by the football pundit and former Ireland player Richie Sadlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.