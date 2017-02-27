Santa Cruz County storm toll nears $40 million; Nelson Road reopens

Vance Wagner and Dawne Harman, who supervise the County of Santa Cruz Department of Public Works road crew, accept a plaque from county supervisors Tuesday for their staff for working around the clock during winter storms to make roads safe and passable. . SANTA CRUZ >> With the winter storm toll on Santa Cruz County roads growing to nearly $40 million, county supervisors agreed Tuesday to ask Caltrans to prioritize emergency restoration of three alternative commute routes along with a failing road that resulted in the midyear closure of Valencia School in Aptos.

