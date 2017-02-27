Santa Cruz County storm toll nears $4...

Santa Cruz County storm toll nears $40 million; Nelson Road reopens

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Vance Wagner and Dawne Harman, who supervise the County of Santa Cruz Department of Public Works road crew, accept a plaque from county supervisors Tuesday for their staff for working around the clock during winter storms to make roads safe and passable. . SANTA CRUZ >> With the winter storm toll on Santa Cruz County roads growing to nearly $40 million, county supervisors agreed Tuesday to ask Caltrans to prioritize emergency restoration of three alternative commute routes along with a failing road that resulted in the midyear closure of Valencia School in Aptos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb 22 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb 19 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb 10 Greg 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan '17 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC