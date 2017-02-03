Rudy Failed:

Why Judge Robart Blocked the Muslim Ban : There's No Legal Way to Implement an Illegal Order In his time on the bench, Robart has demonstrated a deep commitment to facts--the real ones, not the alternative ones--and the impact of the law on actual lives. A George W. Bush appointee, his jurisprudence shows no obvious partisanship, and his evenhanded courtroom demeanor suggests a commitment to fairness and impartiality.

